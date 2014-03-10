The CFO breakout of IBM’s 2013 C-Suite study shows a large majority of CFOs (82%) see value in integrating enterprise data. However, only 24% of the over 500 CFO respondents think their team is up to the challenge. The researchers conclude that this disparity highlights a critical gap in the skills and capabilities of today’s finance teams. Closing this gap between CFO expectations and actual capabilities of the finance team could have a big impact on the organization’s ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get access to Survey Shows Top Performing CFOs Leverage Big Data Advantages as well as all of Business Finance's exclusive content.