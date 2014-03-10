Survey Shows Top Performing CFOs Leverage Big Data Advantages

The CFO breakout of IBM’s 2013 C-Suite study shows a large majority of CFOs (82%) see value in integrating enterprise data. However, only 24% of the over 500 CFO respondents think their team is up to the challenge. The researchers conclude that this disparity highlights a critical gap in the skills and capabilities of today’s finance teams. Closing this gap between CFO expectations and actual capabilities of the finance team could have a big impact on the organization’s ...